Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Houston Astros in sign-stealing scandal

Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.

