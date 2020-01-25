Global  

Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Houston Astros in sign-stealing scandal

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' 01:12

 Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim Crane, via statement Altuve and Bregman also spoke, but Crane reiterated that no players would be...

