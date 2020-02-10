Global  

Polygamists may not face jail time under new Utah bill

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Polygamists have lived in Utah since before it became a state, and 85 years after the practice was declared a felony they still number in the thousands. It’s even been featured in the long-running reality TV show, “Sister Wives.” Now, a state lawmaker says it’s time to remove the threat […]
