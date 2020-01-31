Global  

Pentagon: 109 troops suffer brain injuries from Iran strike

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries has shot up to more than 100, the Pentagon said Monday, as more troops suffer the aftereffects of the Iranian ballistic missile attack early last month in Iraq. The department said the latest total is 109 military members who have been […]
News video: 100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack 01:45

 The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday. Gavino Garay has more.

More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes [Video]More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes

The Pentagon announced that over 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile strikes.

The Number of U.S. Service Members Injured in Iranian Attack Climbs as Head Injuries Are Diagnosed [Video]The Number of U.S. Service Members Injured in Iranian Attack Climbs as Head Injuries Are Diagnosed

The number of service members injured in an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi-U.S. base has risen again. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

More Than 100 Troops Have Brain Injuries From Iran Missile Strike, Pentagon Says

The number of troops injured has steadily increased since the Jan. 8 attack.
NYTimes.com

109 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Monday that 109 U.S. service members had been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in...
Reuters

