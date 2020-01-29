Global  

Trump Administration suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020
Washington's two U.S. Attorneys say a lawsuit filed against King County by the federal government Monday is one part of the Trump administration's attempt to crack down on so-called sanctuary policies, in which states and localities decline to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
News video: Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration

Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration 02:10

 Her new role, which she starts next month, will be director of small business programs for the Department of Defense. She'll be overseeing small businesses that contract with the military. In the meantime, however, she'll be trying to find her own replacement here in Cincinnati.

