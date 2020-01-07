Global  

Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years in prison for lying to Congress, prosecutors say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Roger Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation to protect President Donald Trump.
Report: Prosecutors Prepared To Release Sealed Roger Stone Materials [Video]Report: Prosecutors Prepared To Release Sealed Roger Stone Materials

Federal Prosecutors are reportedly “prepared to release sealed materials” related to the search and seizure warrant against Roger Stone.

Prosecutors Seeking Roger Stone Get Prison Sentence of 7 to 9 Years

Prosecutors Seeking Roger Stone Get Prison Sentence of 7 to 9 Years*Roger Stone* was found guilty back in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Mediaite

Prosecutors seek up to nine years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between seven and nine years in prison after his conviction...
Belfast Telegraph

