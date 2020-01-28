Judge stalls Uber, Postmates challenge to California job law
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday refused to exempt ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates from a broad new California labor law while she considers their lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles denied the companies’ request for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the law aimed […]
· Uber and Postmates's lawsuit against the state of California suffered a big setback on Monday
· A Los Angeles judge rejected a bid to temporarily block... Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.com
