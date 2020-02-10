Global  

High Court rules Aboriginal Australians cannot be 'aliens' under the constitution

SBS Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.
