Deputy sues Toronto Raptors’ boss over NBA Finals scuffle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A law enforcement officer in California is suing the president of the Toronto Raptors over a scuffle following the team’s NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors last June. The Raptors had just won their first title at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13 when Raptors President Masai Ujiri […]

