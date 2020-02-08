Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Holland America Line > Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears

Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Thailand has refused permission for passengers from Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam to disembark, its health minister said on Tuesday, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Delayed Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship Delayed Over Coronavirus Fears 00:59

 A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is expected to set sail again today

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus continues to be on many people's minds, but it isn't stopping cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego from enjoying life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

The Coronavirus continues to be on people's minds, many cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego said it is not stopping them from enjoying life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand bars cruise ship amid coronavirus fears

Thailand has barred passengers from Holland America's cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, its health minister said on Tuesday, the latest country to turn...
Reuters

Thailand refuses entry to cruise ship with no coronavirus cases

Thailand has barred passengers from Holland America's cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, its health minister said on Tuesday, the latest country to turn...
Reuters


Tweets about this

salt_life80

SEA LADY RT @usatodaytravel: There are no known cases of coronavirus among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board despite reports to the contrar… 10 minutes ago

OatsPls

Bröther Pig RT @IndoPac_Info: #coronavirus: #Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from #Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang port, P… 17 minutes ago

usatodaytravel

USA TODAY Travel There are no known cases of coronavirus among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board despite reports to the con… https://t.co/j5sIodr1US 36 minutes ago

ImagesMD

Alfred ⁦@MedEconomics⁩ Cruiseship becomes floating #coronavirus sanatarium. https://t.co/3736a1EROA 3 hours ago

PattayaOne

Pattaya One Media Coronavirus: Thailand bars Holland America cruise passengers from disembarking amid fears https://t.co/4Y3n6GCkZE https://t.co/yvhIzXV2X8 3 hours ago

IndoPac_Info

IndoPacific News #coronavirus: #Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from #Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang p… https://t.co/PM50NTzRXb 4 hours ago

SHIPSHOP24

YASH!RO Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/OU1aIxKyq9 https://t.co/sfwLfDQDGt 6 hours ago

mkaswa

Moses Kaswa New post in DIT Alumni: Reuters: World News Thailand bars cruise ship amid coronavirus fears Thailand has barred p… https://t.co/DNhp3myiqh 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.