SEA LADY RT @usatodaytravel: There are no known cases of coronavirus among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board despite reports to the contrar… 10 minutes ago

Bröther Pig RT @IndoPac_Info: #coronavirus: #Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from #Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang port, P… 17 minutes ago

USA TODAY Travel There are no known cases of coronavirus among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board despite reports to the con… https://t.co/j5sIodr1US 36 minutes ago

Alfred ⁦@MedEconomics⁩ Cruiseship becomes floating #coronavirus sanatarium. https://t.co/3736a1EROA 3 hours ago

Pattaya One Media Coronavirus: Thailand bars Holland America cruise passengers from disembarking amid fears https://t.co/4Y3n6GCkZE https://t.co/yvhIzXV2X8 3 hours ago

IndoPacific News #coronavirus: #Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from #Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang p… https://t.co/PM50NTzRXb 4 hours ago

YASH!RO Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/OU1aIxKyq9 https://t.co/sfwLfDQDGt 6 hours ago