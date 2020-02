14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK 01:37 This is the moment the final flight carrying evacuated Brits from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in the UK. Footage shows the plane, which was carrying over 200 passengers, battling the winds of Storm Ciara as it touched down on the runway of RAF Brize Norton just after 7:30am today (Sun).A video...