The Age Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Lisa Alexander has departed as Australian netball team coach, bringing an end to her record nine years in the role.
Tweets about this

biancachatfield

Bianca Chatfield RT @rpjward: Updated story on Lisa Alexander's departure as Australian Diamonds coach today. She stood tall and went out with class despite… 17 minutes ago

rpjward

Roy Ward Updated story on Lisa Alexander's departure as Australian Diamonds coach today. She stood tall and went out with cl… https://t.co/aPNjiQb0li 45 minutes ago

The_Ryan_Girl

Jane Ryan RT @netball_nerd: Lisa Alexander steps down as Diamonds coach https://t.co/r2lIodFcBz via @smh 2 hours ago

geoffrey_payne

Geoff Payne RT @smh: Breaking: Lisa Alexander has departed as Australian netball team coach, bringing an end to her record nine years in the role. http… 2 hours ago

RyanEckford

Ryan Eckford RT @xLurch: Lisa Alexander steps down as Australian Diamonds netball coach https://t.co/baJJavu1s1 2 hours ago

netball_nerd

Netball Nerd Lisa Alexander steps down as Diamonds coach https://t.co/r2lIodFcBz via @smh 2 hours ago

rpjward

Roy Ward Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is expected to end her time in the role today. https://t.co/pTw6ErfLx0 #netball 3 hours ago

xLurch

Michael Hutchinson Lisa Alexander steps down as Australian Diamonds netball coach https://t.co/baJJavu1s1 3 hours ago

