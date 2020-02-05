Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harris, No. 1 South Carolina win first ever over UConn 70-52

Harris, No. 1 South Carolina win first ever over UConn 70-52

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated underneath and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to a 70-52 win Monday night — its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies. The Gamecocks (23-1) came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Does UConn or South Carolina have more at stake on Big Monday?

A loss to UConn won't cost the Gamecocks their No. 1 seed. But South Carolina looks to hold onto the No. 1 ranking and get its first win over UConn.
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.