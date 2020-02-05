Harris, No. 1 South Carolina win first ever over UConn 70-52 Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated underneath and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to a 70-52 win Monday night — its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies. The Gamecocks (23-1) came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Does UConn or South Carolina have more at stake on Big Monday? A loss to UConn won't cost the Gamecocks their No. 1 seed. But South Carolina looks to hold onto the No. 1 ranking and get its first win over UConn.

ESPN 1 week ago





Tweets about this