Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night. The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. And the teams entered […]
