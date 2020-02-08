Global  

On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020
A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as front-runners in an up-for-grabs race as an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground.
News video: 'We have the momentum in this campaign' -Buttigieg

'We have the momentum in this campaign' -Buttigieg 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence Saturday that he can win in New Hampshire following a new poll of New Hampshire Democratic voters show he has the lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass [Video]Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:57Published


Sanders Narrowly Wins New Hampshire Primary, Buttigieg, Klobuchar Perform Well

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., narrowly won the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday, multiple media sources have projected, with the Independent Senator...
RTTNews

Bernie Sanders in the lead, Joe Biden crashes out in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders is on track to win the influential New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, edging out centrist rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comAl JazeeraIndiaTimesNPRReuters India

