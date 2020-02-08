On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as front-runners in an up-for-grabs race as an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence Saturday that he can win in New Hampshire following a new poll of New Hampshire Democratic voters show he has the lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.
The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..
Bernie Sanders is on track to win the influential New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, edging out centrist rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.