U19 World Cup final spat: 3 Bangladesh, 2 Indian players sanctioned by ICC for 'unedifying scenes'

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The U19 World Cup final ended on a bad note after the Indian and Bangladesh lads were involved in an altercation moments after the match ended.
News video: ‘Bangladesh’s reaction was dirty’: Indian captain on fight after U-19 final

‘Bangladesh’s reaction was dirty’: Indian captain on fight after U-19 final 01:41

 Indian under 19 cricket team captain Priyam Garg called Bangladesh’s conduct after winning the final ‘dirty’.

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event [Video]Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry hopes that hundreds of thousands will attend the women's T20 World Cup Final

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

'The nation is behind you': KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, others wish India U19 for World Cup finals

India and Bangladesh are gearing for the final encounter of the ICC U19 World Cup.
DNA

Ex-skipper Bishan Singh Bedi: Disgusting and disgraceful

Ex-skipper Bishan Singh Bedi: Disgusting and disgracefulBishan Singh Bedi has come down heavily on the visible poor behaviour of the Indian team during Sunday's U-19 World Cup final against Bangladesh in South Africa,...
Mid-Day

dna

DNA #U19WorldCup final spat: 3 Bangladesh, 2 Indian players sanctioned by ICC for 'unedifying scenes' #CWCU19 https://t.co/1nCVZpqneI 12 seconds ago

teknext

Narayan @BCBtigers congratulations on the win, but these kids are the future of #BCB cricket and certainly should be repri… https://t.co/2geeIQcV7K 2 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @HTSportsNews: ICC to investigate spat between India, Bangladesh players after U19 World Cup final - Report #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal http… 13 hours ago

HimaniSheth

Himani Sheth RT @businessline: The U-19 cricket world cup final game between India and #Bangladesh ended with an ugly spat between the two teams. https:… 14 hours ago

prabhu451

prabhat sharma RT @TheQuint: After India and Bangladesh's players got into an on-field spat after the U-19 World Cup final, captains from both teams expla… 15 hours ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports ICC to investigate spat between India, Bangladesh players after U19 World Cup final - Report #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal https://t.co/t64CATbh2u 17 hours ago

businessline

Business Line The U-19 cricket world cup final game between India and #Bangladesh ended with an ugly spat between the two teams.… https://t.co/3wV5WKCgJg 17 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times ICC to investigate spat between India, Bangladesh players after U19 World Cup final - Report https://t.co/B9b3PhsRcK 17 hours ago

