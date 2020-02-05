Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kobe Bryant > Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking message Monday to social media discussing the grief she is processing over the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in last month’s helicopter crash..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published

Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars [Video]Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars The director’s outfit for this year’s Oscars was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend. The suit was purple with yellow..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Late Husband Kobe With Heartfelt Post: 'Miss You So Much'

Just over a week since the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa continues to remember the bond they shared and how caring of a father and...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comE! Online

Kobe Bryant's Wife Allegedly Fighting With His Sisters Over Funeral Arrangements

Rumor has it that Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant wants a Catholic funeral at a church, while his sisters want a much larger funeral at the Staples Center.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over' Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday… https://t.co/rqRIShMTTp 2 minutes ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over' https://t.co/2gIRa7KQNp https://t.co/Nn0FlqGEMD 5 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Kobe's wife Vanessa wishes 'nightmare would be over' https://t.co/OsGdOVEJSs https://t.co/IdpCF6XiKE 8 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over' https://t.co/2gIRa7KQNp https://t.co/Nn0FlqGEMD 10 minutes ago

A_Veganista

Aspiring Veganista RT @A_Veganista: @Blavity Blavity: “Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, reportedly agreed to never fly on a helicopter together.” 10 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa wishes ‘this nightmare would be over’ https://t.co/v5OJ1ofMfg 17 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa wishes ‘this nightmare would be over’ https://t.co/gc38NY38qd #news 18 minutes ago

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Wishes 'This Nightmare Would Be Over'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/b8cscCGCCI 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.