Vietnam's coronavirus cases climb to 15, baby infected

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Vietnam confirmed another case of the new coronavirus on Tuedsay, bringing its total to 15, the health ministry said.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up [Video]Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up

The death toll and number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus continues to grow. The infection rate shows no signs of slowing despite severe quarantine and population control methods. Two..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vietnam’s coronavirus cases climb to 15, baby infected

Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of its citizens returning from China, including 950 at military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary...
Hindu

Vietnam total confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 12

Vietnam said on Thursday it has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 12.
Reuters

