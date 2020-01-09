Penguins acquire forward Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran forward Jason Zucker from Minnesota, giving the Penguins’ top-six forward group a jolt as they prepare for a postseason push. Pittsburgh sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick to the Wild in exchange for Zucker. The 28-year-old Zucker […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Swimmer meets curious Galapagos penguin close up The Galapagos penguin is only penguin in the world that lives north of the equator. Most of the populations live very close to the equator or to the south of it, but this penguin inhabits a few islands.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:25Published on January 9, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Kyle Watson RT @penguins: The Penguins have acquired forward Jason Zucker from the Wild in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, and a condition… 36 seconds ago