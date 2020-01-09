Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Penguins acquire forward Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk

Penguins acquire forward Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran forward Jason Zucker from Minnesota, giving the Penguins’ top-six forward group a jolt as they prepare for a postseason push. Pittsburgh sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick to the Wild in exchange for Zucker. The 28-year-old Zucker […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Swimmer meets curious Galapagos penguin close up [Video]Swimmer meets curious Galapagos penguin close up

The Galapagos penguin is only penguin in the world that lives north of the equator. Most of the populations live very close to the equator or to the south of it, but this penguin inhabits a few islands..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kylewatson0

Kyle Watson RT @penguins: The Penguins have acquired forward Jason Zucker from the Wild in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, and a condition… 36 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.