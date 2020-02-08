Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Delhi Election Results 2020: List of all 70 constituencies, check live updates

Delhi Election Results 2020: List of all 70 constituencies, check live updates

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Delhi Election 2020: Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party eyeing a third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats. The exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders put up a brave face, hoping that the results will trump the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway

Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway 03:14

 Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway in Delhi. The polling began at 8 am. Voters are seen standing in queue to cast their votes amid tight security. Delhi election is largely being seen as 2-way race between AAP and BJP.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia [Video]Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia

CONG ON POST-POLL ALLIANCE WITH AAP: DEPENDS ON ELECTION RESULTS, DELHI POLLS: AAP CITES VIDEOS, SAYS VOTING MACHINES TAMPERED, RSS LEADER: THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK FOR INDIA, MUST WORK FOR HINDUS, GOA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

New Delhi vote seen as test for ruling BJP [Video]New Delhi vote seen as test for ruling BJP

Some see the vote as a test for the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, following weeks of often violent protests against its new citizenship laws.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi election results: constituencies to watch out for

With the Delhi Assembly election results scheduled to be announced tomorrow, here are some of the key constituencies to watch.
Hindu

AAP sweep or surprise BJP win in Delhi? Suspense to end tomorrow

A day before the Delhi election results, the BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the government but adopted a cautious approach on plans for...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY #DelhiAssemblyElectionResults2020 Winners' List Live Updates: Check Party-Wise and Constituency-Wise Names of Winni… https://t.co/Y8pCynaYMm 19 minutes ago

100_sudhir

Sudhir Pandey RT @NewsX: Delhi Election 2020 Winners List Updating LIVE: AAP leads on 49 seats, BJP ahead on 13 seats, Congress yet to open account #Del… 21 minutes ago

NewsX

NewsX Delhi Election 2020 Winners List Updating LIVE: AAP leads on 49 seats, BJP ahead on 13 seats, Congress yet to open… https://t.co/WN5oK6sZqU 23 minutes ago

NewsX

NewsX Delhi Election 2020 Winners List Updating LIVE: Counting begins; AAP leads on 33 seats, BJP ahead on 10 seats, Cong… https://t.co/Rg4WsZ1spF 41 minutes ago

Sandeep76254993

Sandeep Delhi Election Results 2020 - Live Delhi Election News, Voting Schedule, Candidates List, Election results ...… https://t.co/vNuoHpwBmf 2 hours ago

hindustanse

Dr N Patel 🇮🇳 RT @OverseasFID: 👉11th Feb 2020- Events 1. All BJP MPs of Rajya Sabha & informed that some very important Legislative work will be brought… 9 hours ago

OverseasFID

OFID 👉11th Feb 2020- Events 1. All BJP MPs of Rajya Sabha & informed that some very important Legislative work will be… https://t.co/uktA1n2mUe 10 hours ago

PragatiRatti

Pragati Ratti Sharma RT @latestly: Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 FAQs: When Will Counting of Votes Begin? How to Check Winners' List on ECI Website And O… 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.