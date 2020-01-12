Global  

Coyotes rally for 3-2 win over Canadiens

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with a minute left, and the Arizona Coyotes topped the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night. Derek Stepan and Taylor Hall also scored for the Coyotes (28-23-7), who scored three unanswered goals after going down 2-0 early. Antti Raanta made 26 saves. Jake Evans and […]
