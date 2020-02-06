Global  

Explainer: Companies consider force majeure as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
As the coronavirus outbreak in China shows no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are considering the legal defense of force majeure.
Recent related news from verified sources

Explainer: As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the...
Reuters

China’s Top LNG Buyer Refuses Cargoes Amid Virus Outbreak

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the country’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has declared force majeure on deliveries of LNG...
OilPrice.com


