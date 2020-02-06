Explainer: Companies consider force majeure as coronavirus spreads

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Explainer: As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure' With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the...

Reuters 3 hours ago



China’s Top LNG Buyer Refuses Cargoes Amid Virus Outbreak China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the country’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has declared force majeure on deliveries of LNG...

OilPrice.com 5 days ago





Tweets about this