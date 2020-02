ZDhost @realDonaldTrump more than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with brain injuries from the Iran attack. 76 Soldier… https://t.co/O7n7kZNKtK 3 minutes ago Beverly Kleiner RT @8NewsNow: UPDATE: More than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran's missile attack in January. T… 3 minutes ago mamta21 RT @JeffreyGuterman: Since Trump said that no one was injured, more than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran… 14 minutes ago Calvin RT @CBSNews: More than 100 American troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after last month's Iran strike https://t.co/wY… 15 minutes ago Kal Bryan @SenatorLoeffler @sendavidperdue @USArmy @SecArmy According to the Pentagon, a total of 109 U.S. service members ha… https://t.co/GhP3uR6G0w 18 minutes ago Wil Fennell RT @GregMitch: Still climbing: More Than 100 Troops Have Brain Injuries From Iran Missile Strike, Pentagon Says https://t.co/Ti1eU1sqVg 20 minutes ago Robert Harden @Nati_Pats @MansMcg @brndvx @PearlteaRizzy The UN is a paper tiger whose troops have actually raped more women than the US troops. 25 minutes ago michael j. starace More than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries stemming from the Iranian attack on a b… https://t.co/RU3bYMMisS 25 minutes ago