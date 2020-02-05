Global  

Thailand bars Westerdam cruise ship, China virus toll tops 1,000

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang port, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart

Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart 00:22

 The Anthem of the Seas has been docked in New Jersey since Friday amid coronavirus concerns about 27 passengers who recently traveled to China. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests [Video]Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests

Citizens in Hong Kong turned out to show support for passengers who were quarantined for five days on the World Dream cruise ship docked in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Footage from February 9 shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus continues to be on many people's minds, but it isn't stopping cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego from enjoying life.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on shipBEIJING (AP) — Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersBangkok PostCBC.ca

Thailand yields to virus fears, bars docking of cruise ship

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai health authorities have barred a cruise ship from docking that has already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan out of...
SeattlePI.com

jaspergregory

Heterodox Asia RT @IndoPac_Info: #coronavirus: #Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from #Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang port, P… 7 minutes ago

therussophile

Karl E Thailand bars Westerdam cruise ship entry over coronavirus scare https://t.co/auWMo14ub9 https://t.co/y2luZSRVwl 36 minutes ago

nef305

nef🎲 RT @NHKWORLD_News: Thailand bars Westerdam cruise ship https://t.co/tvhjeY2dWf 1 hour ago

rosawati47

Wati M S RT @YahooSG: The Westerdam had already been turned away from several countries, including Japan and the Philippines, amid fears of the viru… 2 hours ago

saigonner

Lotus Saigonner Thailand bars Westerdam cruise ship | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/XV4vWB1Tn8 2 hours ago

s15taka

Takayuki Ogata Thailand bars Westerdam cruise ship | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/6GkzNs4MB2 2 hours ago

IndoPac_Info

IndoPacific News #coronavirus: #Thailand will not allow a cruise ship from #Japan to let passengers disembark at the Laem Chabang p… https://t.co/PM50NTzRXb 3 hours ago

NHKWORLD_News

NHK WORLD News Thailand bars Westerdam cruise ship https://t.co/tvhjeY2dWf 4 hours ago

