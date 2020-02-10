Global  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Won’t Run for Chancellor

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would quit after her conservative party voted with the far right in one German state. Her decision leaves the race to succeed Angela Merkel wide open, and the country in deep disarray.
News video: Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor

Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor 01:09

 Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election. Adam Reed reports.

Merkel's favoured heir drops out of German chancellor race

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's standing down blows the race to lead the world's fourth-largest economy wide open.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Reuters•Reuters India•Seattle Times

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Favourite to replace Merkel stands down

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will not go forward to take over as chancellor, reports say.
BBC News Also reported by •NYTimes.com•Reuters

