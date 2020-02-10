Ex-couple Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston run into each other post Oscars 2020, but 'no sizzle this time around'

Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @dna: Ex-couple #BradPitt-#JenniferAniston run into each other post #Oscars2020, but 'no sizzle this time around' https://t.co/HPzxgkHz… 45 minutes ago

DNA Ex-couple #BradPitt-#JenniferAniston run into each other post #Oscars2020, but 'no sizzle this time around' https://t.co/HPzxgkHzME 2 hours ago

Lauryssen Rita @EW That's so cool for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston so beautiful couple 👍👫❤ love in the air. 7 hours ago

💀🌹𝕻𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖊𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖊🌹💀 RT @honeypersephone: broke: jennifer aniston and brad pitt getting back together woke: jennifer aniston and angelina jolie getting togethe… 12 hours ago

HOLA! USA The couple have another thing in common apart from their past together and their nominations https://t.co/AHY9GrpUvt 22 hours ago

SpotboyE Aww!❤️ While #BradPitt wins big at the #Oscars2020, his cosy throwback pictures with ex-wife #JenniferAniston from… https://t.co/fF2tcnkwgf 1 day ago

The Future is Red (not blue) 👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍 RT @DYINGtoLlVE: @TheAcademy Note to Brad Pitt - please marry Jennifer Aniston and be a cute power-couple such as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson… 1 day ago