Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ex-couple Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston run into each other post Oscars 2020, but 'no sizzle this time around'

Ex-couple Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston run into each other post Oscars 2020, but 'no sizzle this time around'

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
As per reports, ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once again ran into each other at Post-Oscars party held in Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked' 00:37

 Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already collected an armful of trophies earlier this year for the same role. I’m a bit gobsmacked to tell you...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars 2020 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood [Video]Oscars 2020 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Oscars 2020 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:11Published

Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio [Video]Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are An Award-Worthy Trio at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt third wheeled Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Fresh off his Best Supporting Actor win at the 2020 Oscars, Pitt headed to...
E! Online Also reported by •Lainey GossipJust Jared

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston run into each other again at Oscars after-party: report

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly run into each other again.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheDevKrishna

Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @dna: Ex-couple #BradPitt-#JenniferAniston run into each other post #Oscars2020, but 'no sizzle this time around' https://t.co/HPzxgkHz… 45 minutes ago

dna

DNA Ex-couple #BradPitt-#JenniferAniston run into each other post #Oscars2020, but 'no sizzle this time around' https://t.co/HPzxgkHzME 2 hours ago

LauryssenR

Lauryssen Rita @EW That's so cool for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston so beautiful couple 👍👫❤ love in the air. 7 hours ago

honeypersephone

💀🌹𝕻𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖊𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖊🌹💀 RT @honeypersephone: broke: jennifer aniston and brad pitt getting back together woke: jennifer aniston and angelina jolie getting togethe… 12 hours ago

USAHOLA

HOLA! USA The couple have another thing in common apart from their past together and their nominations https://t.co/AHY9GrpUvt 22 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Aww!❤️ While #BradPitt wins big at the #Oscars2020, his cosy throwback pictures with ex-wife #JenniferAniston from… https://t.co/fF2tcnkwgf 1 day ago

Quin4Trump

The Future is Red (not blue) 👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍 RT @DYINGtoLlVE: @TheAcademy Note to Brad Pitt - please marry Jennifer Aniston and be a cute power-couple such as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson… 1 day ago

DYINGtoLlVE

Patrick @TheAcademy Note to Brad Pitt - please marry Jennifer Aniston and be a cute power-couple such as Tom Hanks and Rita… https://t.co/jgYoF4BsJN 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.