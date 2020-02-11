Cyclone tipped to bring 'hazardous' surf, erosion to Queensland coast Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tropical Cyclone Uesi could cross into Australian jurisdiction by Friday, though the weather bureau says there will be no 'direct' impact after a wet start to the month. 👓 View full article

