Markstrom sharp as Canucks top Predators 6-2

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 36 shots, and Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Zack MacEwen, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn and Jake Virtanen also scored on a night Vancouvber retired […]
