Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 16 dead

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps sank early Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 16 dead, Bangladeshi officials said Tuesday. The coast guard, navy divers and other rescuers recovered the bodies of 14 women, one child and a man after the wooden boat […]
At least 16 dead after Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Rescuers have recovered at least 16 bodies after an overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees sank off an island in the Bay of Bengal
CBC.ca

Rohingya: At least 16 refugees drown as boat leaving Bangladesh capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Fourteen women are among at least 16 Rohingya refugees who have drowned trying to leave Bangladesh, after their overcrowded vessel capsized in the Bay of Bengal.
Independent

