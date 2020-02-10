Global  

Aboriginal Australians born overseas cannot be deported, court rules

BBC News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The landmark High Court ruling means Aboriginal people who are foreign citizens cannot be deported.
High Court rules Aboriginal Australians cannot be 'aliens' under the constitution

The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.
SBS

High Court finds two Aboriginal men are not 'aliens' despite being born outside Australia

The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.
SBS

