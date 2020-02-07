Global  

One News Page > Front Page News > Delhi Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia trailing by over 2000 votes at Patparganj against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi

Delhi Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia trailing by over 2000 votes at Patparganj against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Sisodia had been eyeing a hat-trick with a third win from the Patparganj assembly seat
News video: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia casts vote at Patparganj

Manish Sisodia: Delhi will vote for us, we are the real patriots | Oneindia News [Video]Manish Sisodia: Delhi will vote for us, we are the real patriots | Oneindia News

AAP leader and Patparganj candidate Manish Sisodia says Delhi will vote for AAP's education policies. The Delhi Education minister says they will show what real patriotism is. #DelhiElectionResults..

Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News [Video]Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News

Just a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, news emerged of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's OSD being arrested by the CBI for taking bribes. While Sisodia welcomed the arrest and said action..

Delhi election results for key candidates | Kejriwal leads in New Delhi, while Sisodia trails

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing in Patparganj constituency by a little over 2,000 votes.
Hindu

Delhi assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

According to poll trends by the Election Commission, the chief minister is leading by over 6,300 votes while Sisodia is trailing by 754 votes from Patparganj...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

fast756

RIP APJ RT @NewsNationTV: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP's Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency 📸: ANI #D… 1 minute ago

msnindia

MSN India Manish Sisodia wins Patparganj seat, AAP crosses 60-mark in leads #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults Catch LIVE… https://t.co/IuWsiu5rAW 2 minutes ago

anjan22

anjan22 🤭Delhi Election Results LIVE 2020: AAP crosses 60-mark, Manish Sisodia leading https://t.co/uw5I5iIX1i Download mi… https://t.co/AxvmjN3wst 3 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj seat #DelhiResultsOnIndiaTV Follow Live Updates:… https://t.co/zV7zJwJDCB 3 minutes ago

anjan22

anjan22 🤭Delhi Election Results LIVE 2020: AAP crosses 60-mark, Manish Sisodia leading https://t.co/uw5I5iIX1i Download mi… https://t.co/H0fWMlN1qA 4 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Delhi Deputy CM and AAP's Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency 📸: A… https://t.co/t3yA6me9W2 6 minutes ago

AmitCha68572764

Amit Chaudhary RT @timesofindia: @KanimozhiDMK @ArvindKejriwal @rssurjewala Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia now leading by 3129 votes… 10 minutes ago

