Coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 as fears grow for Chinese economy

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Worry grew on Tuesday that the extent of economic disruption from China's coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll in the world's second-largest economy from the epidemic soared past 1,000.
 The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

