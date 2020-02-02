Coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 as fears grow for Chinese economy
Tuesday, 11 February 2020
46 minutes ago)
Worry grew on Tuesday that the extent of economic disruption from China's coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll in the world's second-largest economy from the epidemic soared past 1,000.


The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports. Coronavirus death toll passes SARS 01:33
