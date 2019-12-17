Trevor Bauer slams MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's proposal to change playoffs: 'You're a joke'

Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement Rose asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from Major League Baseball's ineligible list. The move would allow the..

MLB Commissioner Outlines Plan To Eliminate 42 Minor League Teams, Including Lancaster JetHawks The Lancaster JetHawks are the only minor league team in Los Angeles County and could be impacted by a decision by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to eliminate 42 minor league teams. Greg Wolf has more on.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:40Published on December 17, 2019