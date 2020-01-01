Delhi election results for key candidates | Kejriwal leads in New Delhi, while Sisodia trails

आर 🐝 @laluprasadrjd @yadavtejashwi This could be of your interest https://t.co/BGdWgywgck 5 minutes ago Business Today #DelhiElectionResults: Here's how biggest candidates have fared so far #DelhiResults #DelhiElection2020… https://t.co/urU1VV2IwA 6 minutes ago scroll.in #DelhiResults | Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, trailed in early trends from Patparganj, but won the sea… https://t.co/sdGsSuq52T 12 minutes ago Sameer Khan RT @the_hindu: #KapilMishra of the BJP — who tweeted the controversial comparison of the Delhi elections to a contest between India and Pak… 27 minutes ago Roopashri Sinha RT @IndianExpress: #DelhiElectionResults highlights | AAP candidates slated for victory with margins of over 10,000 votes in 15 constituenc… 1 hour ago