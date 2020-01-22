Global  

Are Conservatives offering a new approach to climate policy, or more of the same?

CBC.ca Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A lot of commentary about Andrew Scheer's election loss in 2019 focused on the perceived shortcomings of his climate policy. So far, none of the people running to replace him as Conservative leader are talking about offering anything radically different.
