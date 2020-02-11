Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joseph Shabalala > Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

BBC News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The musician founded the world-famous South African choral group and directed it for 50 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Condolences pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

Condolences and well wishes pour in following the death of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala.
News24 Also reported by •allAfrica.comPremium Times Nigeria

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jabu88758680

Jabu RT @MoeChanda: Rest In Power ,Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo #JosephShabalala #RIPJosephShabalala ...one song that comes to mind is "Ho… 2 seconds ago

RakhuadziR

#Logan RT @GovernmentZA: We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Bla… 9 seconds ago

K_Refilwe

Refilwe Kgwakgwa RT @matibax: May your soul rest in peace baba Joseph Shabalala - Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder. What a legend! You took our music to th… 12 seconds ago

amisij

Amisi Joe RT @rakidi: Joseph Shabalala, who helped introduce the sound of traditional Zulu music to the world, has died aged 78. He was best known as… 23 seconds ago

KhumoMpshe

Khumo Mpshe RT @News24: Condolences pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder #JosephShabalala | @Zephilla #RIPJosephShabalala https://t.co/9SjtL5… 24 seconds ago

JackofFabletown

Jack Flemons RT @guardian: Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, dies aged 78 https://t.co/rhQ73T3ybt 29 seconds ago

JoyMkhize_

Thuthukile RT @Newzroom405: JUST IN: Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala has passed away. 37 seconds ago

MrDTJames

𝙳𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎𝚕 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 Oh what a shame. https://t.co/J4D3XPAdQ0 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.