Iraqis wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s capital of Baghdad awoke on Tuesday to a sight not seen in over a decade — their city covered in snow. It was a rare moment of respite during which residents took selfies and children played in parks, lobbing snowballs before the fluffy flakes disappeared and the white cover dissolved into […]
In Pictures: Rare snowfall carpets Iraq

Iraqis young and old said it was the first time they had ever seen snow falling in Baghdad.
Al Jazeera

