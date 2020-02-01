Global  

Spain rescues 119 migrants at sea, searches for 67 missing

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spain has rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 others still missing from a boat that was trying to reach European shores, maritime authorities said. A spokesman with Spain’s Maritime Rescue agency said the search for the missing rubber boat in the stretch of Mediterranean Sea separating Spain […]
