Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brad Pitt > Jennifer Aniston REACTS to Brad Pitt winning his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards; ...

Jennifer Aniston REACTS to Brad Pitt winning his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards; ...

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston REACTS to Brad Pitt winning his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards; ...Attach Main Entertaiment Image: brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-oscars-2020.jpg Brad Pitt received his first Oscar as an actor at the 92nd Academy Award. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was nominated for the Best Actor in Supporting Role at the Oscars 2020 and beat Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Joe...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film [Video]Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film

The Academy Awards on Sunday night likely helped many create a must watch list of future films. But one animated short that took home an Oscar, about an African American father trying to do his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

Must-See Moments From The 2020 Oscars [Video]Must-See Moments From The 2020 Oscars

From Brad Pitt’s big Oscar win to Joaquin Phoenix’s emotional acceptance speech, we’re breaking down all of the must-see moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins as Oscars gets underway

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday by winning his first Oscar for acting as the Academy Awards ceremony got off to a rousing start.
Reuters

Hallelujah! Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar, and the world rejoices

Brad Pitt finally snagged his first acting Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and we couldn't be more thrilled. He's deserved it forever.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Dusanka52843486

Dusanka sivcevic RT @BuzzFeed: Courteney Cox Liked Every Single Picture Of Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reuniting And It's The Biggest Mood https://t.co/P… 3 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Jennifer Aniston REACTS to Brad Pitt winning his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards; Deets Inside #BradPitt… https://t.co/KQ8CgXEixa 6 hours ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Angelina Jolie Reacts To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunion At SAG Awards https://t.co/5JpZy1lMOp https://t.co/Ayv71SBtBH 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.