Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tyrannosaurus > Scientists discover new relative of the T-Rex and call it the 'Reaper of Death'

Scientists discover new relative of the T-Rex and call it the 'Reaper of Death'

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Scientists discover new relative of the T-Rex and call it the 'Reaper of Death'Canadian scientists have discovered an older relative of the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex, calling the new variant the "Reaper of Death". An artist's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet T. Rex's new relative, the "Reaper of Death"

The "Reaper of Death" is Canada's first new tyrannosaurus species in 50 years.
CBS News


Tweets about this

DrShahanaghi

dr.rezashahanaghi RT @SciTechDaily1: Scientists Discover 3-Foot-Tall Relative of the Tyrannosaurus Rex https://t.co/rZdiAFbXOi 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.