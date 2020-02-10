Global  

4 Chinese military members charged in Equifax breach

WorldNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
4 Chinese military members charged in Equifax breachThe 2017 breach affected more than 145 million people, with the hackers successfully stealing names, Social Security numbers and other personal information. WASHINGTON — Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday, blaming Beijing for one of the largest hacks in history to target consumer data. The 2017 breach affected more than 145 million people, with the hackers successfully stealing names, Social Security numbers and other personal information stored...
News video: Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ 01:47

 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

