Bill Gates 'not buying our hydrogen yacht'

WorldNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bill Gates 'not buying our hydrogen yacht'Billionaire Bill Gates has not commissioned a hydrogen-powered superyacht from designer...
News video: Bill Gates orders world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht

Bill Gates orders world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht 00:49

 Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly ordered the last word in eco-friendly luxury: a £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht. The Aqua yacht features floor-to-ceiling windows in its luxury cabins, as well as space for a limousine and 31 crew members.

Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht [Video]Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..

This Is Bill Gates' $644M New Superyacht [Video]This Is Bill Gates' $644M New Superyacht

This is the superyacht Bill Gates has reportedly ordered for an estimated $644M.

Bill Gates' new yacht is hydrogen-powered and costs $644 million

Bill Gates may have been focusing on charity in the past decade or so, but he still buys a pricy gadget every now and then.  Case in point: his latest...
Mashable

Bill Gates Buys World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht Worth $644 Mn

Bill Gates’ is soon going to be the owner of the world’s first hydrogen-fuel cell-based superyacht known as Sinot’s Aqua. The Superyacht is available at a...
Fossbytes

Peemmmaaa

Pema RT @BBCWorld: Bill Gates 'not buying our hydrogen yacht' https://t.co/QnyIiI13iE 19 seconds ago

GlobalGreenGame

Green Games #GGG Bill Gates 'not buying our #hydrogen yacht' - #Sinot https://t.co/TYLcIml3e0 #HyFri 49 seconds ago

captroyofficiel

Captain Troy RT @business: No, Bill Gates isn't buying a hydrogen powered superyacht https://t.co/6l8FecfE9Y 11 minutes ago

66kanso

wayne benko RT @m_c_marshall: If you have read today that Bill Gates is buying a hydrogen-powered yacht, I have to tell you that @zsk at @BBCNews has c… 20 minutes ago

mascord

mascord RT @FullyChargedDan: The thick plottens... “Bill Gates 'not buying our hydrogen yacht'” https://t.co/X1MBNM41UI 35 minutes ago

01000011CS

ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢⏳🇭🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸🇪🇺 #Bernie2020 😀 RT @SydesJokes: Bill Gates might not be buying that $644 million hydrogen-powered yacht after all (UPDATE) https://t.co/j3xwkt1RjW 58 minutes ago

fjavierd

Francisco RT @business: No, Bill Gates isn't buying a hydrogen powered superyacht https://t.co/7PbUG0Rn3W 1 hour ago

sheundonamusi

Sheun David-Onamusi Bill Gates 'not buying our hydrogen yacht' https://t.co/6iBRm2ISuB https://t.co/26n7IY7ffH 1 hour ago

