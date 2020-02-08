Global  

Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll

WorldNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops pollDUBLINIreland’s political parties were scrambling to adjust to a new reality Monday, after an earth-shaking election that saw the left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein win the biggest share of votes. Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland, received 24.5% of the first-preference votes in Saturday’s election. That bested Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two centrist parties that have governed Ireland since it won independence from Britain a century ago....
Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls 01:33

 Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is [Video]Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable..

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election [Video]Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country. The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has..

Irish election 2020 updates: Sinn Fein surge to record victory

Sinn Fein is celebrating a stunning election victory, with it winning the popular vote.
Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party surges in historic but inconclusive election

DUBLIN – Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party shattered the country’s center-right status quo with its strongest-ever performance in this...
Anirudh1969

Anirudh Chatterjee @TheEconomist Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll. 28 minutes ago

garydavidlebel

Gary Lebel Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/OYLYfsoLz6 😳 that’s a huge flip in Ireland’s politics.. 3 hours ago

jetdriverman

Cherif Barsoum Irish election's earth-shaking results | Analysis https://t.co/cs1qRbRqJ5 4 hours ago

JohnDurkan1

John Durkan Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/WVolHYSgnQ via @SFGate 4 hours ago

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB Irish election produces shake-up as left-wing party tops poll for first time https://t.co/w1a2QIxQ8g https://t.co/Uz0ECGnRpO 5 hours ago

DisastersUpdate

Disasters reporting and comment "Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll" https://t.co/AFpnbPyF95 https://t.co/0cuVUDuc6c 5 hours ago

OccupyBergenC

Occupy Bergen County RT @dwatchnews_eur: Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll (from @AP) https://t.co/KCn5wu65nr 6 hours ago

godgoogler

Mike Hayes americamag: Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/TsKPUFdyeF 6 hours ago

