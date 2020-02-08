Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable..

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country. The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 17 hours ago