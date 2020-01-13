Global  

Peter Phillips: Queen's grandson and his wife to divorce

BBC News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn say their separation is best for their two daughters.
Peter Phillips Comments On the Queen Amid Harry and Meghan Crisis Talks [Video]Peter Phillips Comments On the Queen Amid Harry and Meghan Crisis Talks

Peter Phillips is the Queen’s grandson and he shared with her public that the Queen is doing “alright”. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published


UK Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips and wife to divorce

Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are to divorce after 12 years of marriage, the couple announced on Tuesday.
Reuters

UK Queen Elizabeth's grandson splits from wife: Sun

Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has separated from his Canadian wife after 12 years of marriage, the Sun newspaper reported on...
Reuters

