Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations

China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China denied involvement in any hacking activities on Tuesday after the United States indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people. The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach [Video]Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach

CBS News' Michael George reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:53Published

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: US Department of Justice holds China responsible for 2017 Equifax breach

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) today brought espionage charges against the four Chinese military hackers allegedly responsible for the 2017 Equifax data...
The Next Web Also reported by •HousingWire

Equifax breach: How to 'freeze' your credit following news of China military hack

News that members of China's military have been charged with hacking into Equifax in 2017 is a reminder of why it's crucial to freeze your credit.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen China Denies Cybertheft Following Equifax Accusations - https://t.co/gKAnABPP0V 48 seconds ago

rtpburns

Little Impeachment that wasn't RT @USSANews: #China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/HdxTMHPuul 3 minutes ago

USSANews

No College Mensa Member #China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/HdxTMHPuul 3 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/CYpYbH16Jb https://t.co/6idqo2FwYG 5 minutes ago

ABCTriCities

ABC Tri-Cities RT @WJHL11: China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/ZUmmBSO9pW 6 minutes ago

WJHL11

WJHL China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/ZUmmBSO9pW 11 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/JYhCFIVbHm 12 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations https://t.co/jobO0OQ0Xe 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.