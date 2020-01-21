India's economic growth set to bounce back as slump bottoms out: government adviser

Indian economic growth is poised to bounce back after slipping to a more than six-year low of 4.5% in the July-September quarter as the government has taken measures to prop up investments and consumer demand, a top government adviser said.

