India's economic growth set to bounce back as slump bottoms out: government adviser

Reuters India Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Indian economic growth is poised to bounce back after slipping to a more than six-year low of 4.5% in the July-September quarter as the government has taken measures to prop up investments and consumer demand, a top government adviser said.
