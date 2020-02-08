Global  

NZ vs IND: New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets in third ODI to complete series whitewash

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme shine as New Zealand whitewash India in the three-match ODI series.
News video: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Post-match Analysis from Auckland

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Post-match Analysis from Auckland 04:39

 New Zealand edged India by 22 runs in second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Zaheer Khan: Jasprit Bumrah needs to be aggressive and take extra risks

*New Delhi:* Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the...
Mid-Day

New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets to register 3-0 series win

Colin de Grandhomme hit a quickfire 58 of just 28 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes to help the Black Caps win the match comfortably. 
Zee News Also reported by •Seattle TimesDNAReuters IndiaMid-Day

