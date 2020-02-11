Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78, the state broadcaster reported Tuesday. Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital, Pretoria, Tuesday morning, his family confirmed to local media. He is world-known for his leadership of the choral group founded […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Condolences pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

Condolences and well wishes pour in following the death of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala.
News24 Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

power979fm

power979fm Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Has Died https://t.co/94ysznMEXT https://t.co/TwIuIGpirD 9 seconds ago

GojiyasiKhumalo

Umzwangendaba RT @PresidencyZA: President @CyrilRamaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabala… 10 seconds ago

KenHunt01

Ken Hunt RT @barbjungr: I was lucky to meetLadysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala, who left for the Great Bar In The Sky. A beautiful soul… 13 seconds ago

AdrianaStuijt

AdrianaStuijt RT @GovernmentZA: We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Bla… 14 seconds ago

mainneli_

Dextrous. RT @SAfmnews: BREAKING NEWS....Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has passed away at a Pretoria hospital.#sabcnews 15 seconds ago

BernieLBJ12

LBJ RT @ABC: Joseph Shabalala, founder of South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died at age 78, sta… 17 seconds ago

AlecHitchman1

Alec Hitchman RT @TheLastPersont2: Sad news: Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies aged 78 - #wato https://t.co/tXNdV7m5BH 29 seconds ago

Pepperfire

Tina Brooks, Âûtistic Witch, intolerant of BS A powerhouse of music has passed away and my heart has just skipped a back beat. Mbube will never be the same. :'(… https://t.co/bmkHeu85aV 30 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.