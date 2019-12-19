Global  

Spain rescues 119 migrants at sea, searches for 67 missing

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Spain rescues 119 migrants at sea, searches for 67 missingSpain has rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 others still missing from a boat that was trying to reach European shores, maritime authorities said. A spokesman with Spain's Maritime Rescue agency said the search for the missing...
Spain rescues 119 migrants, launches search for 67 missing

MADRID (AP) — Spain on Monday rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 more believed to have gone missing on a boat while trying to reach...
