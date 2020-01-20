ORIONBLUE RT @BelindaJones68: I'm getting the feeling @keithjpitt isn't a big believer in #climatechange You know, I've never, ever known a Resource… 25 seconds ago Christine Milne AO RT @barobertson111: In the face of a long and deep over supply of #LNG globally and prices at 10 year lows .....& still falling We have our… 25 seconds ago 💧Rosemary Vass RT @ProfPCDoherty: There is no way that we can build a decent future for this, or any, country on fossil fuel extraction and climate change… 47 seconds ago kathrynmerrin🇦🇺☠️🐏🐾🌿🧶 RT @phbarratt: Minister calls for more coal, gas and uranium No “clever country” for Mr Pitt. The only way we can make a living is to dig… 58 seconds ago kathrynmerrin🇦🇺☠️🐏🐾🌿🧶 RT @AaronDodd: *Pitt calls for more pits. He really is the pits* >> New Resources Minister calls for more coal, gas and uranium exports #au… 2 minutes ago @misnomette RT @AllanMargolin: As Australia Struggles With Deadly #Climate Impacts - New Resources Minister calls for MORE coal, gas & uranium exports… 3 minutes ago 💧Peter Wills RT @CroweDM: Incoming resources minister, Keith Pitt, says the Narrabri gas project should proceed. https://t.co/QJWtRuVWIe 3 minutes ago 💧Bruce Robertson In the face of a long and deep over supply of #LNG globally and prices at 10 year lows .....& still falling We have… https://t.co/bow8vXhZT2 3 minutes ago