Hertha Berlin's Jürgen Klinsmann steps down as head coach

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jürgen Klinsmann has stepped down as Hertha Berlin head coach, announcing the decision on his official Facebook page. The 55-year-old said he intended to return to his role as a member of the club's supervisory board.
Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann steps down as Hertha Berlin head coach

Jürgen Klinsmann has stepped down as Hertha Berlin head coach, announcing the decision on his official Facebook page. The 55-year-old said he intended to return...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC Sport•ESPN•Seattle Times•FOX Sports•talkSPORT

